Nigeria: Okagbare, Oduduru Cleared to Race in 200 Meters After Rules Confusion

30 September 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigerian pair Divine Oduduru and Blessing Okagbare have been reprieved after an apparent bureaucratic mixup and will race in the men's and women's 200 meters races respectively at the world athletics championships.

The pair were both entered in the 100 meters even though they had said they did not intend to take part. Under IAAF rules, they were then barred from the rest of the competition for failing to turn up for the races.

However, on Sunday the IAAF jury said it accepted their appeal and agreed to reinstate them. "Oduduru and Okabare will be added to the start lists of round one of the 200 men and women respectively" it said in a statement.

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), which had tweeted on Friday that the pair would only race 200 meters, has been criticized over the failure to withdraw them from the 100 meters.

The country's Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, was among the critics of the situation.

"Doha - all day I have followed the developments around two of our Athletes, Divine and Blessing," he said on Twitter. "Our officials are at the IAAF Technical Information Center as we speak. Nigerians deserve an explanation."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Sport
Athletics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.