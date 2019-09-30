Uganda: Review Nursing Internship Charges, University Tells Government

Government should revise nursing internship fees charged by public hospitals to make the training of nurses affordable and attract more students, a head university has said.

Prof Badru Ddungu Kateregga, the vice chancellor and proprietor of Kampala University, on Friday said the fees nursing students on internship in public hospitals pay are not only prohibitive, but worrying.

Prof Kateregga, who was speaking at the 4th graduation of the institution's nursing school in Mutundwe, said one of the biggest challenges faced by the institution is the exorbitant charges for placing nursing and midwifery students in public hospitals for their mandatory clinical practice.

He pleaded to government through the Minister for Finance, Mr Matia Kasaija who was the chief guest at the function, to look into the fees with a view of lowering them

"Intern nurses supplement hospital staff and they serve the nation but charges frustrate us to recruit more nurses since they are covered by the institution," he said.

Over taxed

Prof Katerega revealed that he gave up one of his homes to house the institution as a contribution to the nation, but that the taxes imposed on the same are prohibitive.

"Apart from paying the incorporation tax, we are also subjected to the local services tax, property tax, ground rent and a hell of other taxes," he said.

He urged government to grant local investors some tax holidays and all benefits that pertain to serious investment.

Mr Kasaija did not, particularly, respond to the concerns by his host but instead appealed to the graduating class to be ethical and emulate the good image of the institution.

Kampala University Nursing School principal, Ms Robinah Nakijoba, revealed that the institution passed out 493 nurses and midwives who were awarded certificates and diplomas.

Of these, 102 were male, representing 26.35 per cent and the rest (285) female.

To date, the institution has so far graduated more than 1,000 students, who are either working in Uganda or abroad in the same profession.

President Museveni, while officiating at the International Nurses' Day celebrations in Kitgum Municipality in May last year, ordered for a review of the nurses fees.