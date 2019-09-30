South Africa: Deputy Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga - Public Service March Against Gender-Based Violence

press release

Remarks by Public Service & Administration Deputy Minister, Sindisiwe Chikunga, MP, at the Public Service March Against Gender-Based Violence, Church Square, Pretoria CBD

Honourable Minister of Public Service & Administration, Minister Senzo Mchunu

Ministers and Deputy Ministers in attendance

Director General of the Department of Public Service & Administration, Prof Richard Levin

Senior managers

Public servants from All Three Spheres of Government and State Owned Entities

Our social partners

Ladies and gentlemen

Good morning

Ladies and gentlemen, there is a dark cloud hanging over our country. We are gathered here this morning to respond to the social crisis of gender-based violence that has become pervasive in our country.

South Africa is currently experiencing a national crisis because of the escalation of incidents of gender-based violence.

Last year alone, 2 700 women and over 1 000 children died at the hands of another person. Research by Statistics South Africa shows us that one in five South African women older than 18 has experienced physical violence by their partners.

The national crime figures recently announced by the Minister of Police show us that reported sexual offences crimes, increased from Fifty thousand and one hundred and eight (50 108) in 2018 to Fifty two thousands four hundred and twenty (52 420) in 2019. This represents a 4.6% increase in these crimes.

In a Joint Sitting of Parliament last week Wednesday, 18th September 2019, President Cyril Ramaphosa tabled emergency measures that aim to combat gender-based violence as well as ensuring the implementation of the 2018 gender based violence Presidential Summit outcomes.

The Public Service has a range of laws, policies, programmes and interventions in place that address the various forms of gender-based violence. However, implementation of these interventions is not effective as survivors continue to experience high levels of victimisation.

It is our desire that through this march as public servants, we will reinforce President Ramaphosa's call for an immediate response to gender based violence.

As public servants we are not immune to this scourge. As women in the public sector, we are also victims. Our family members are victims; our neighbours are victims; and our communities are victims of violence meted against women and children.

We serve to victims of gender-based violence as our clients, complainants, patients, and mourners and we witness how this scourge affects them both physically and psychologically.

As South Africa's public servants we are here to join millions of our citizens who are saying enough is enough.

Purpose of the Public Service March

It is for this reason, fellow South African, that we are gathered here today as part of Public Service Month programme, to sensitize all South Africans to acknowledge that violence against women and children is a societal problem; and it is a crime.

The March is held as part of the Public Sector's commitment to Provide a safe, healthy and amicable working environment;

We are here to raise awareness and to also show our commitment to stand firm against gender-based violence in the country.

We are committed to promote gender equality and addressing harmful gender norms and attitudes;

Today, we are indeed, recommitting ourselves to the Public Service Charter contract and to the Batho Pele Principles, which put an unwavering obligation on us to put our people first. Because all employees and other persons who have dealings with the Public Service have the right to be treated with respect and dignity;

As the Public Sector we are saying, we are committed to prevent women abuse or violence against women; through a robust, effective and efficient implementation of the Policy and Procedures on the management of Sexual Harassment in the in the workplace.

To all government departments in all three spheres, our chapter 9 institutions and State Owned Entities, we reiterate the clarion call to strengthen efficient and effective implementation of the:

The Public Service Charter;

The Batho Pele Principles;

The Policy and Procedures on the management of Sexual Harassment in the Public Service;

The laws and policies that address all forms of Gender Based Violence ; and

The Presidential Action Plan on Emergency measures aimed to combat Gender Based Violence.

From here, Ladies and gentlemen, we will march to the Seat of Government at the Union Buildings, where the Minister of Public Service and Administration will lead us in recommitting to Our Pledge.

Through this march, we call on all of you to join us and become part of the solution - make your voice heard and say that "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!"

God bless South Africa!

God Bless Africa!

I thank you.

Issued by: Department of Public Service and Administration