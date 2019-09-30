South Africa: Not What the Doctor Ordered - Doc Nabbed Clocking 229km/h

A medical doctor is among 14 speedsters arrested over the weekend after being caught clocking 229km/h on Saturday.

The Ekurhuleni High Speed Unit conducted operations on N3 by Grey Avenue, R21 near the Emperors Palace and N12 from Friday to Sunday between 05:00 and 11:00.

EMPD spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said the 32-year-old doctor was off duty when he was stopped at around 05:40 on Saturday. He was travelling with two passengers in a white BMW sedan and claimed he was rushing home.

"On Friday in Alberton area, 3x drivers were arrested when clocked at the excessive speeds of between 143 and 161km/h on that 120km/h stretch of the N3 freeway direction south.

"Two taxi drivers in their 30s (one driving a Toyota Siyaya and the other in a Toyota Quantum), claiming that it was rush hour, got nabbed between 6:40 and 7:30 for driving 143 and 144 instead of the required 100km/h," said Mokheseng.

On Sunday morning, six other motorists were also arrested on the N12 driving at speeds between 161 and 181km/h.

Mokheseng said the driver caught doing 181 km/h also claimed to be rushing home while the other five driving between 161 and 179km made excuses that they were rushing to church, work and the airport.

The motorists face a charge of reckless and negligent driving and are expected to appear in the Palmridge and Boksburg Magistrate's Courts soon.

