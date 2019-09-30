South Africa: Jeffrey's Bay Man Nabbed for Drug - Dealing

press release

Police arrested a 29-year-old man for dealing in drugs in Jeffrey's Bay yesterday.On Friday, 27 September 2019 around 02:15pm, police in possession of a search warrant raided a house in Govan Mbeki Street, Mandela Bay area in Jeffrey's Bay. Several drugs were found stashed in different parts of the house.

Police found a total of 153 mandrax tablets with several loose pieces. Among the mandrax tablets were five dagga bankies and cash amount of R 2 680. The drugs are valued around R12 440. A man (house occupant) was arrested for dealing in drugs.

A 29-year-old suspect is due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court on Monday, 30 September 2019 on charges of possession of mandrax and possession of dagga.