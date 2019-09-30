South Africa: Jeffrey's Bay Man Nabbed for Drug - Dealing

29 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police arrested a 29-year-old man for dealing in drugs in Jeffrey's Bay yesterday.On Friday, 27 September 2019 around 02:15pm, police in possession of a search warrant raided a house in Govan Mbeki Street, Mandela Bay area in Jeffrey's Bay. Several drugs were found stashed in different parts of the house.

Police found a total of 153 mandrax tablets with several loose pieces. Among the mandrax tablets were five dagga bankies and cash amount of R 2 680. The drugs are valued around R12 440. A man (house occupant) was arrested for dealing in drugs.

A 29-year-old suspect is due to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate's Court on Monday, 30 September 2019 on charges of possession of mandrax and possession of dagga.

Read the original article on SAPS.

