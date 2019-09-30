Africa: The Children's Petition to the UN - What's It All About

30 September 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Heywood

"The world is waking up and change is coming whether you like it or not." - Greta Thunberg to global leaders.

On 20 September 2019 an unprecedented four million people marched in villages, towns and mega-metropolises of 140 countries as part of the global Climate Strike. On 27 September, they were joined by another two million. On the crest of this rising rebellion, child activist Greta Thunberg addressed the UN Climate Summit on 23 September.

The 16-year-old girl gave substance to the phrase "speaking truth to power" when she told presidents and prime ministers, including climate-wrecker Donald Trump, that "you have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words" and lambasted them for talking "only of money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth".

With such verve and ambition, young people have in recent months succeeded in raising awareness of the climate crisis dramatically, turning it into one of the biggest political issues facing the world, while insisting it cannot be disconnected from fundamental issues of inequality and social injustice.

It looks like climate-wreckers and denialist governments hoping this movement will peter out are going to wait in vain. The Fridays For Future (FFF) movement, Extinction Rebellion (XR)...

