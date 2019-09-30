Nigeria: Buhari Pledges Adequate Funding for Judiciary

30 September 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Abuja pledged that his administration will continue to adequately fund the judiciary to enable it discharge its responsibilities.

The President made pledge at the inauguration of the annex building of the headquarters of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), Area 3, Abuja, which also marked the valedictory session of the President of the Court, Justice Babatunde Adejumo.

According to him, it is the collective duty of the three arms of government to ensure fair justice delivery and safeguard the rights of all Nigerians.

President Buhari said: "You will all recall that in 2014, the entire budgetary allocation to the judiciary was N68 billion.

"Today, the judiciary budgetary allocation has gone up to N100 billion. Rest assured that we shall continue to adequately fund the judiciary to ensure it is enabled to discharge its responsibilities."

The president also appealed to the three arms of government to continue collaborative partnership to ensure that policies, programmes and projects of this administration positively impact the lives of Nigerians.

"Simply put, all Nigerians, regardless of ethnicity, religion and politics deserve peaceful and prosperous lives.

"Where these basic rights are trampled upon, Nigerians deserve fair justice delivery.

"It is, therefore, our collective duty to work collaboratively to ensure that such rights are safeguarded," he said.

While congratulating the President of the Court on his retirement and meritorious service to the country, the President said Justice Adejumo's numerous contributions were well known and appreciated.

"I am confident his legacy will have a positive impact on those who follow him," he said.

Speaking on the mandate of the Court, the President recalled that it was established as a specialised Court to adjudicate on disputes arising from and relating to labour, industrial and employment matters.

"Indeed, it is the Court in Nigeria that is constitutionally mandated to perform these functions. Thus, the performance of this court directly impacts Nigeria's ease of doing business indices," he said.

The President noted that the completion of the Annex Building would further enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of justice delivery by the Court.

"Furthermore, the socio-economic impact of this Court cannot be downplayed as it also provides the platform for employees, retirees as well as the dependents of deceased employees to find justice when treated unfairly," he added.

Copyright © 2019 Vanguard.

