Tanzania: Invest in Tanzania, Locals Told

30 September 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — The government has embarked on a review of its investment policy and law, and urges the business community to ensure that their presence is felt in the re-evaluation process.

Tanzania adopted the extant National Investment Promotion Policy in 1996, and enacted the Tanzania Investment Act in 1997.

This was meant to open almost all the sectors of the economy to foreign and private investors alike.

The minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (Investment), Ms Angellah Kairuki, told the 19th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) at the weekend that the review seeks - among other issues - to boost participation of local investors in the country's economy.

"It is through the participation of TPSF that we will be able to find solutions to business and investment challenges," she said.

In the event, the policies and laws governing investment would not only focus on foreign investors, but also local investors.

Also Read

China honours Tanzanian Salim Ahmed Salim with top national award

2018/19 season cashew woes under scrutiny

New classification raises status of Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange

Paul Makonda keeps pace with President Magufuli's aspirations

"I hope that the TPSF will embrace patriotism by investing in the country. This is why we want amendments in our policies and laws to ensure that local investors are prioritised," she said.

Ms Kairuki noted that the government has earmarked key interest areas for the private sector. These include establishing industries, developing and strengthening infrastructure projects as well as taking part in upgrading policies, laws and other regulatory frameworks governing investments in general.

TPSF chairman Salum Shamte said the meeting was a success - and thanked the government for its continued support, promising to work on all the suggestions and directives. The TPSF executive director, Mr Godfrey Simbeye, also thanked the ministry for the opportunity to participate in updating investment policies and laws - adding that when effectuated, the changes would go a long way in addressing the challenges the sector is currently facing.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
Business
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.