Tanzania: Paul Makonda Keeps Pace With President Magufuli's Aspirations

30 September 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alfred Zacharia

Dar es Salaam — The Regional Commissioner of Dar es Salaam, Mr Paul Makonda, has issued yet other directives for key projects in the commercial city as he seeks to keep pace with the aspirations of President John Magufuli. Recently, Dr Magufuli expressed disappointment at delayed implementation of key development projects in Dar es Salaam, which include the Vingunguti Abattoir and Coco Beach. During his tour of the region yesterday, Mr Makonda ordered that the period for completion of Kisutu Modern Market be shortened. "I heard the project is moving at a snail's pace. I want you to complete this project by May 2020 instead of July. You must work day and night to complete the project," he told the contractor undertaking the Sh13.5 billion project. His order came a day after the minister in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Suleiman Jafo, wanted him to produce update information on the Kisutu Modern Market project.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Will Mnangagwa Convert Mugabe's Mansion Into Ruling Party Museum?
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
U.S. Ban on Zimbabwe Diamonds Mischievous - Govt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.