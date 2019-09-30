Tanzania: Paul Makonda Keeps Pace With President Magufuli's Aspirations

Dar es Salaam — The Regional Commissioner of Dar es Salaam, Mr Paul Makonda, has issued yet other directives for key projects in the commercial city as he seeks to keep pace with the aspirations of President John Magufuli. Recently, Dr Magufuli expressed disappointment at delayed implementation of key development projects in Dar es Salaam, which include the Vingunguti Abattoir and Coco Beach. During his tour of the region yesterday, Mr Makonda ordered that the period for completion of Kisutu Modern Market be shortened. "I heard the project is moving at a snail's pace. I want you to complete this project by May 2020 instead of July. You must work day and night to complete the project," he told the contractor undertaking the Sh13.5 billion project. His order came a day after the minister in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr Suleiman Jafo, wanted him to produce update information on the Kisutu Modern Market project.