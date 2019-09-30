Rwanda: Musanze District Gets New Mayor, Deputies

Jeannine Nuwumuremyi, Andrew Mpuhwe Rucyahana and Axelle Kamanzi are respectively new mayor, vice mayor for economic development and vice mayor of social affairs in Musanze District.

They were voted in Friday by the District Advisory Council during a by election to reconstitute the district's executive team following the firing of the mayor and his two deputies.

The outgoing team was sacked by the council over corruption, incompetence and gross misconduct.

Nuwumuremyi, the new mayor was until his election the head of Rwanda Agriculture Board (RAB), Musanze Station.

She polled 198 votes against her challenger Emmanuel Niyibizi who garnered 72 votes.

The Electoral College was made up of 311 councilors from all sectors that make up the district.

Nuwumuremyi, 49, and mother of four holds a master's degree in development studies.

In her acceptance speech, Nuwumuremyi said she would put in more efforts to ensure that the district executive team and council operate as a team to fast-tack social-economic development in all areas.

"I will strive to inculcate a team work spirit in Musanze District, I will also prioritise the fight against corruption as well revitalising inclusive development," She said

Andrew Mpuhwe Rucyahana, the new district vice mayor for economic development was until his election a certified project manager and an independent consultant in peace building and conflict management.

Axelle Kamanzi, 32, and new district vice mayor for social affairs has been working as a freelance journalist.

Paul Jabo, the executive secretary of Northern Province called on the new leaders in the district to adopt team spirit and recommit to uplifting residents out of poverty.