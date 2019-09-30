Rwanda: Women Now Occupy 33 Percent of Mayoral Seats

The number of women district mayors has increased to 10 after women swept all four mayoral seats that were up for grabs in yesterday's by-elections.

The development means women now occupy 33 per cent of the 30 district mayoral seats nationwide, up from 23.3 per cent early September, a new feat in the country's efforts to ensure gender equality.

It is something that has been welcomed at the top echelons of local government leadership, with the Minister for Local Government Anastase Shyaka quick to point out that this was "the highest ever" women representation among district mayors.

"Congs to newly elected and welcome to LG (Local Government) Family. A big thanks to Voters, NEC (National Electoral Commission) and LGs for a peaceful n free local election," he tweeted last evening.

The constitution requires that both genders must occupy at least 30 per cent seats at every decision-making level.

The newly elected mayors are Jacqueline Kayitare, who replaces Beatrice Uwamariya; and Jeanine Nuwumuremyi of Musanze, who succeeds Jean Damascene Habyarimana.

Others are Marie-Vestine Mukarutesi (Karongi), who replaces François Ndayisaba; and Appolonie Mukamasabo, who takes over in Nyamasheke District, replacing Aime Fabien Kagame.

Besides the mayors, a dozen of vice mayors were also elected in eight districts; namely Musanze, Burera, Ngoma, Gisagara, Rubavu, Ngororero, Karongi, and Rutsiro).

The new leaders were elected by electoral colleges comprised of district councillors, who were themselves elected on Thursday.

The new leaders represent those who exited in mass resignations and sackings early this month.

The Government attributed the mass exits to incompetence and accountability issues.

In most of the cases, the officials in question tendered their resignation letters to the respective district councils, citing shortcomings in their ability to deliver on their responsibilities.

However, Musanze District took a different route with the Council sacking all members of the Executive Committee (mayor and both vice mayors), accusing them of corruption, ethical breaches, physical assaults and other forms of gross misconduct.

The mayor and both vice mayors (one in charge of economic development, and the other social affairs) constitute the executive committee of a district.

They are picked from members of the Council through an indirect poll in which all the councillors take part.

Councillors - including those who subsequently become mayors or vice mayors - serve for a term of five years in office renewable once.

The District Council is comprised of one councillor from each sector in the district, three members of the Bureau of the National Youth Council at the district level, and the coordinator of the National Council of Women at the district level.

Youth and women councillors are picked through their respective electoral colleges.

Speaking to Saturday Times in a telephone interview yesterday, NEC executive secretary Charles Munyaneza said the by-elections were held in a peaceful and cheerful environment.

"The elections were characterised by a good turn-up and most people had voted by 1p.m," he said in reference to the election of both the mayors and vice mayors (Friday), and the district councils (Thursday).

The commission said it used some Rwf30 million to conduct both sets of local elections.

Newly elected Vice Mayors:

Musanze District

André Rucyahana - Economic development

Axella Kamanzi - Social affairs

Burera District

Jean de la Paix Manirafasha - Economic development

Ngoma District

Mapambano Nyirinkindi - Economic development

Gisagara District

Jean Paul Habineza - Economic development

Rubavu District

Deogratias Nzabonimpa - Economic development

Pacifique Ishimwe - Social affairs

Ngororero District

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Governance Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Patrick Uwihoreye - Economic development

Benjamine Nkundihirwe - Social affairs

Rutsiro District

Marie Chantal Musabyemariya - Social affairs

Karongi District

Théophile Niragire - Economic development

Valentine Mukase - Social affairs

Districts with women mayors:

1. Kicukiro: Dr Jeanne Nyirahabimana

2. Nyarugenge: Nzaramba Kayisime

3. Muhanga: Jacqueline Kayitare

4. Rutsiro: Emérence Ayinkamiye

5. Nyamasheke: Appolonie Mukamasabo

6. Karongi: Marie-Vestine Mukarutesi

7. Musanze: Jeanine Nuwumuremyi

8. Nyabihu: Antoinette Mukandayisenga

9. Kamonyi: Alice Kayitesi

10. Burera: Florence Uwambajemariya