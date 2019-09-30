Malawi: Nkhoma Mission Hospital Needs Drug Storage Facility

Nkhoma Hospital Administrators have expressed concern over lack of standard medicine storage facility which they say it has drastically affected the referral hospital.

Drugs need good stotrage facility

Principal Hospital Administrator, Agness Nyanda, recently confirmed tthat the situation was appalling and required the assistance from other well-wishers to bail out the health facility from the problem.

"We are desperately looking for assistance on the drug storage facility; otherwise the current one is not spacious and has so many challenges although we are using it.

"Apart from our own catchment area of over 70, 000, we are also considered as a referral health facility for nine health centers with a population of 460,000, apart from some from Dedza and part of Mozambique who flock to Nkhoma on record of better medication," Nyanda said.

Facility's Pharmacist, Fredrick Kachiponde said the situation has since compelled management to write ministry of Health and population Services for help.

In a letter addressed to the Principal Secretary for Health, seen by this reporter dated 21 November, 2018 reads that; "Our hospital is facing challenges of storage space for pharmaceutical products. Currently we are a hub of several health facilities within Nathenje."

Co-authored by Medical Director and Hospital Pharmacist, further the hospital receives many vertical programme products like ART, HTC, and Malaria to distribute to many other health facilities its catchment area.

"We are also the storage and distribution Centre for all drugs and supplies for nine CCAP health centers, due to inadequate space, some items are kept at extreme heights which are against storage guidelines the provision of the Storage Box will minimize storage problems and ensure that products are stored in the right environment hence ensuring constant quality," reads part of the letter.

Confirming on authoring this letter, Chiponde said apart from having difficulties to service patients on ARTfrom hard to reach areas due to transport hitches the Cold- room is also being overwhelmed.

Spokesperson in the ministry of Health, Joshua Malango said the ministry is aware of several hospital and other health centers lacking spacious room for stoning drugs.