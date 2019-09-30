South Africa: Three Arrested for House Robbery

29 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The police in Delportshoop are investigating a case of house robbery after three suspects were arrested.

It is alleged that the suspects entered the victim's house and demanded money at knife point. They fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money before stabbing the victim. All three were later arrested and were charged with house robbery.

On another incident, the police in Rosedale are investigating a case of murder following the death of a 40-year-old man.

It is alleged that, the victim stabbed the suspect's brother during a fight and later the 36-year-old suspect returned and stabbed the victim, allegedly avenging his brother. A case of murder was opened as the victim died on the scene.

Meanwhile, the police in Pabalello are also investigating a case of murder after a 32-year-old man was stabbed to death at a local tavern during a fight. A 28-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with murder.

In Kimberley, a 19-year-old allegedly jumped from a five storey building and died on the scene. At this stage, the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown and an inquest docket is opened for investigation.

