South Africa: Decomposed Body of Child Found in Gelvandale

29 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provisional Commissioner Eastern Cape

The South African Police Service in Gelvandale are investigating an inquest after the body of a child was found in an open field this morning.

It is alleged that on Sunday29 at approximately 09:00 a community member was walking in an open field in Malabar Extension 6 next to a dam when he found a skull and upon further observation he found human bones and alerted the police.

Due to the state of decomposition, the identification of the child cannot be determined at this stage and a post mortem and DNA testing will be done to determine the identity and cause of death.

An Inquest is currently under investigation.

Ends.

Enquiries:

Capt Sandra Janse Van Rensburg

0827797173.

Instagram: https://instagram.com/sapoliceservice_za/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/SAPoliceService

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.