South Africa: Decomposed Body of Child Found in Gelvandale

The South African Police Service in Gelvandale are investigating an inquest after the body of a child was found in an open field this morning.

It is alleged that on Sunday29 at approximately 09:00 a community member was walking in an open field in Malabar Extension 6 next to a dam when he found a skull and upon further observation he found human bones and alerted the police.

Due to the state of decomposition, the identification of the child cannot be determined at this stage and a post mortem and DNA testing will be done to determine the identity and cause of death.

An Inquest is currently under investigation.

