Msobomvu Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide. It is alleged that an unknown man in his late 20s was hit by a motor vehicle on Saturday, 28 September 2019 at about 04h50 along N2 Road, Butterworth.

The man was fatally injured at the scene. The deceased is not known. Anyone who is looking for his/her male relative in his late20s can contact Msobomvu Police Station at 047 4920 180. The cause of the fatal accident is not known but under investigation by Msobomvu Police.