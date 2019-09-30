South Africa: Young Girl, Man Killed When Bakkie Rolls in Free State Town

30 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

Two people - a man and a young girl - have been killed and five others injured after a bakkie rolled on the R26, approximately 10km outside of Clocolan, Free State.

ER24 paramedics, along with provincial emergency services, arrived on the scene at 06:58 on Monday, where they found the bakkie lying on its side near a tree.

A young girl was found lying partially beneath the bakkie, while a man was found lying a short distance away.

Five other passengers were found inside the vehicle.

Medics assessed the patients and found that the girl was dead.

Six other patients were tended to by paramedics.

Four patients, including two young boys aged between 1 and 2 years old, had been critically injured, while two other patients had minor to moderate injuries.

The injured patients were treated before being taken to the Clocolan provincial hospital for further care.

Clocolan is about 164km east of Bloemfontein.

At the hospital, the man, who had been found lying next to the bakkie, succumbed to his injuries.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, ER24 said in a statement.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.