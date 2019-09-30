South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested With an Unlicensed Firearm and a Stolen Vehicle

press release

The vigilance of two K9 Unit members landed three suspects behind bars for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm and a stolen vehicle. Shortly after the suspects perpetrated a burglary at a residence in Mowbray this morning and fled with the complainant's vehicle, a Suzuki Jimny, a radio broadcast was made.

The K9 Unit members reacted on the broadcast and conducted patrols when the vehicle was spotted in Hanover Park and pulled over. The three male occupants, all aged 22 were arrested. The vehicle was searched and a stolen 9mm firearm was recovered. The suspects are detained until they are due to make their court appearances.