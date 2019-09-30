South Africa: SA Re-Elected Into Icao Counci

South Africa's re-election into the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is an affirmation of its contribution in shaping the evolution of aviation, says Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

"South Africa's re-election onto the Council is an affirmation of our contribution in shaping the evolution of international civil aviation to respond to modern challenge. We have pronounced our commitment to continue working together with the progressive world in the advancement of civil aviation," said the Minister on Saturday.

South Africa's re-election into the specialised agency of the United Nations took place at the agency's 40th Assembly in Montreal, Canada.

South Africa was standing for election in Part II of the 3 Part Council. Voting for the new Council got underway on Saturday morning with South Africa receiving 148 out of 167 votes cast.

This latest re-election is a continuation of South Africa's unbroken service since the 34th Assembly in 2003.

Mbalula affirmed that South Africa continues to provide expert Air Traffic Control and Management solutions for 10% of the world's airspace.

The Minister said the election is an affirmation by the international community of South Africa's contribution to the development of civil aviation. This confidence was earlier demonstrated by the election of South African Civil Aviation Authority's (SACAA Director of Civil Aviation Poppy Khoza as the second vice president of the 40th Assembly of ICAO.

The ICAO was established in 1944 to promote the safe and orderly development of international civil aviation throughout the world.

It meets at least once every three years and is convened by ICAO's governing body, the Council.

The assembly, which started on 24 September, will conclude on 4 October.