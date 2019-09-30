South Africa: Police Operations Lead to Arrest of 18 Suspects and Confiscation of Firearms, Drugs and Vehicle Parts

press release

Economic Stimulus and Operation Fiela II Operations conducted over the weekend led to significant successes.

In the first incident on Friday, 27 September 2019, late at night, a roadblock was conducted on the R30 (Orkney - Bothaville) road. During the roadblock, 12 undocumented persons aged between 22 and 52 were arrested after a white bakkie was stopped and searched. The suspects were arrested after three firearms were found in their vehicle during the search. They were all charged with possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Preliminary investigations revealed that that one of the recovered firearms was stolen from a murdered security guard at a local mine in Orkney in July 2019, while the second firearm was reportedly stolen from a security guard in August 2019 at an Eskom premises in Orkney. Although the third firearm is licensed in East London, indications are that the owner had passed away.

It was in the same roadblock that three more suspects, aged between 20 and 32 were arrested for possession of drugs that included 12 bricks of suspected crack cocaine with estimated street value of R30 000.00. The police have since confiscated the drugs.

All 15 suspects are expected to appear before the Orkney Magistrates' Court on Monday, 30 September 2019.

In an unrelated incident in Brits also on Friday, 27 September 2019, information was received of a vehicle at a car wash in Soshanguve. The said car was allegedly involved in a house robbery in Klipgat earlier this month. The Brits Trio Task Team reacted and the car was ultimately spotted at a shopping complex in Soshanguve where it was stopped for a search. The search resulted in the confiscation of an LCD television, bold cutter, a pair of gloves and clothing, which were found in the vehicle. As a result, two suspects, aged 21 and 32, were arrested. Further investigations led the police to another suspect in Klipgat. The suspect was linked to theft of motor vehicle which was allegedly committed this month in Klipgat. Consequently, the suspect, aged 23 was arrested and a Volkswagen and various vehicle parts such asengine, bumpers, gearbox and seats were also recovered.

All three suspects are expected to appear in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate's Court on Monday, 30 September 2019.

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane, congratulated the members for their hard work that resulted in these success. She said that the arrests will definitely send a clear message that criminality will not be tolerated and that those who transgress the law will be dealt with accordingly.