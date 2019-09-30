South Africa: Police Operations Lead to Arrest of 18 Suspects and Confiscation of Firearms, Drugs and Vehicle Parts

29 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Economic Stimulus and Operation Fiela II Operations conducted over the weekend led to significant successes.

In the first incident on Friday, 27 September 2019, late at night, a roadblock was conducted on the R30 (Orkney - Bothaville) road. During the roadblock, 12 undocumented persons aged between 22 and 52 were arrested after a white bakkie was stopped and searched. The suspects were arrested after three firearms were found in their vehicle during the search. They were all charged with possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Preliminary investigations revealed that that one of the recovered firearms was stolen from a murdered security guard at a local mine in Orkney in July 2019, while the second firearm was reportedly stolen from a security guard in August 2019 at an Eskom premises in Orkney. Although the third firearm is licensed in East London, indications are that the owner had passed away.

It was in the same roadblock that three more suspects, aged between 20 and 32 were arrested for possession of drugs that included 12 bricks of suspected crack cocaine with estimated street value of R30 000.00. The police have since confiscated the drugs.

All 15 suspects are expected to appear before the Orkney Magistrates' Court on Monday, 30 September 2019.

In an unrelated incident in Brits also on Friday, 27 September 2019, information was received of a vehicle at a car wash in Soshanguve. The said car was allegedly involved in a house robbery in Klipgat earlier this month. The Brits Trio Task Team reacted and the car was ultimately spotted at a shopping complex in Soshanguve where it was stopped for a search. The search resulted in the confiscation of an LCD television, bold cutter, a pair of gloves and clothing, which were found in the vehicle. As a result, two suspects, aged 21 and 32, were arrested. Further investigations led the police to another suspect in Klipgat. The suspect was linked to theft of motor vehicle which was allegedly committed this month in Klipgat. Consequently, the suspect, aged 23 was arrested and a Volkswagen and various vehicle parts such asengine, bumpers, gearbox and seats were also recovered.

All three suspects are expected to appear in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate's Court on Monday, 30 September 2019.

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane, congratulated the members for their hard work that resulted in these success. She said that the arrests will definitely send a clear message that criminality will not be tolerated and that those who transgress the law will be dealt with accordingly.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.