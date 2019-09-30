Tunisia: Legislative Elections - Electoral Debate Between Heads of Lists

Gabes/Tunisia — The "Willingness and Citizenship" organisation initiated on Sunday morning in Gabes an election debate between heads of lists for the October 6 legislative elections, as part of the Tunisian initiative of youth inclusion.

Some 17 candidates took part in this event and answered questions related to investment, infrastructure, health, education, freedoms and rights.

Each candidate had 90 seconds to answer each question, in addition to another 90 seconds of free speech at the end of each theme.

Through this initiative, the organisation intends to promote the different election programmes of the candidates and to raise awareness among youths about the importance to go to the ballot box.