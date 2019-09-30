South Africa: Japan Up to Highest-Ever Ranking, Boks Stay 5th

30 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Herman Mostert

Cape Town — Japan moved up to eighth in the official World Rugby rankings following their shock 19-12 Rugby World Cup win over Ireland at the weekend.

The Brave Blossoms, as they did when they beat the Springboks 34-32 at the 2015 World Cup in England, shocked the rugby fraternity with their display against the Irish, who entered the World Cup as the No 1-ranked team in the world.

Japan are now ranked ahead of ninth-placed Scotland in what is their highest-ever position. The Irish were ranked second before their upset loss, but have now slipped two spots to fourth.The Springboks remain fifth after a 57-3 win over Namibia, while Wales moved up from fourth to second following their 29-25 win over Australia. England remain third, while the Wallabies stay in sixth. Top 20 in the latest World Rugby rankings:

1. New Zealand 90.98 2. Wales 88.87 3. England 88.13 4. Ireland 85.93 5. South Africa 85.75 6. Australia 83.52 7. France 81.04 8. Japan 80.70 9. Scotland 78.59 10. Argentina 76.79 11. Georgia 75.06 12. Samoa 72.75 13. Fiji 72.42 14. USA 72.18 15. Italy 72.04 16. Tonga 69.22 17. Spain 68.15 18. Uruguay 67.41 19. Romania 66.69 20. Russia 63.09

Others:

23. Namibia 61.01 32. Kenya 52.55 34. Zimbabwe 50.69

