Tunisia: "I Watch" Observations On Presidential Campaign in Social Media

Tunis/Tunisia — President of "I Watch" organisation Achref Aouadi reported that 4 candidates in the presidential election spent more money than all their contenders to secure support for Facebook social media pages.

The four candidates are Youssef Chahed, Abdelkrim Zbidi, Nabil Karoui and Mehdi Jemaa, he said at a press conference held Thursday in Tunis on observation of the election campaign for the first round of the early presidential election on social media.

He pointed out that I Watch has chosen to observe monitor the activities of 16 candidates on Facebook as well as pages that are favorable or hostile to candidates or those that support more than one candidate, the so-called "Shadow pages".

"I Watch" also relied on the work of its team of observers tasked with supervising the activities of those candidates on the ground throughout the election campaign period and on polling day.

I Watch observer team noted that some pages were more interactive than others, while many of the official pages were used as media for political advertising and commercial propaganda.

Aouadi revealed in this regard the existence of "shadow pages", which always support the same candidates with propaganda content even though they are not recognised as official pages.

He also noted the "black propaganda" activities of some pages specialising in the denigration of candidates, not to mention the violation of electoral silence by some candidates in the 2019 presidential election.

President of "I Watch" also reported the use of the "Wikipedia" website for the purpose of misinformation against candidates, either by deleting certain information about them, or by adding incorrect data, or by using defamation in articles published on the website.

Aouadi cited as evidence, the Facebook pages of Nabil Karoui and Youssef Chahed.

Achref Aouadi urged the judiciary to take all necessary measures against electoral crimes and to denounce Facebook pages that denigrate candidates.

He also called for clear laws against violence, incitement and hate speech.