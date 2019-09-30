Tunisian-British Trade and Investment Forum, October 22 in London

Tunis/Tunisia — The 2nd Tunisian-British Trade and Investment Forum will be held on October 22 in London , at the initiative of the Tunisian-British Chamber of Commerce (TBCC) and the Tunisian Embassy in London.

According to a TBCC press release Saturday, the event will be attended by Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT) Governor Marouane Abassi, British politicians and representatives of economic institutions and business circles from Tunisia and the UK.

On the agenda of the meeting, a plenary session focusing on the overall improvement of the business environment in Tunisia and three sector-based panels dedicated to the promotion of partnerships in the fields of automotive and aerospace, traditional and renewable energy, and ICT.

According to the TBCC, this forum will help increase Tunisia's visibility on the British market and raise the awareness of this country's private operators about the opportunities offered by Tunisia in terms of investment and trade.