Tunisia: Slim Khalbous Elected New Rector of AUF

Tunis/Tunisia — The Board of Directors of the Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie (AUF) has elected Tunisian Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Slim Khalbous as new rector of the Agency. He will succeed on December 8, 2019, to Professor Jean-Paul de Gaudemar elected in 2015.

Elected for a four-year term which is renewable once, Khalbous (48) will be the executive director of the AUF.

Founded almost 60 years ago, the AUF is one of the largest international associations of higher education and research institutions with 944 members in 116 countries. It acts for a universal interdependent Francophonie engaged in the economic, social and cultural development of societies.