South Africa: Two Arrested After Armed Robbery At Joburg Business, Three Still At Large

30 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

Two people have been arrested, while three are still at large following a business robbery in Brixton, Johannesburg, on Sunday night, police have said.

According to police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele, the incident occurred around 23:00, when about five armed suspects entered a shop and demanded cash from the owner.

"An undisclosed amount of cash was robbed and more than six cellphones were also robbed from the customers who were in the shop during the robbery," Makhubele said.

Police patrolling in the vicinity spotted the suspects running away at the corner of Kingsway and University roads and gave chase.

Two suspects were arrested and found in possession of stolen cellphones and two unlicensed firearms believed to have been used during the robbery.

The other three suspects are still at large.

The arrested suspects will appear in the Brixton Magistrate's Court on Monday and face charges of business robbery, possession of unlicensed firearms and possession of suspected stolen property.

