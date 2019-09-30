Tunisia: Some 33 African Representatives and Over 300 Start-Ups Take Part in 2nd Edition of Afric'up

Tunis/Tunisia — Thirty three representatives and over 300 start-ups from the African continent are taking part on Tuesday in Tunis in the 2nd edition of Afric'Up, under the theme: "Smart Cities and Open Innovation in Africa, What Opportunities for Start-ups?"

Mohamed Zoghlami, one of the co-founders of Afric'Up, said in a statement to TAP, that the event aims to reveal the potential existing in Tunisia for and to help make of it a site where all African start-ups can develop.

"Our country has become a model to follow in the digital field, especially after the adoption of the Start-Up Act and with the official launch, expected tonight, of the $500-million investment fund, which will serve to develop the African digital start-up ecosystem," Zoghlami pointed out, recalling that the decision to endow Tunisia with this fund had been made last May in Kigali.

"Tunisia has been invited to position itself as the incubator of the eco-system of African start-ups, with the ultimate aim to shed light on the talents of young Africans and to bring out the future champions of the black Continent," he indicated.

Laying emphasis on the "smart committees," Google's representative Walid Mathlouthi said that the creation of smart cities or smart committees is based on three main pillars: Building the right infrastructure, including rural areas, designing content adapted to the needs of the population (platforms facilitating access to public services, etc.) and ensuring the sustained development of the different applications.

According to him, these communities are making the most of new technologies that can make life easier and create new opportunities for people and generate new sources of income.

Sharing the same point of view, Bamboo Capital representative Jean Philippe De Schrevel underlined that governments no longer have the means to invest in public policy.

"It is up to the communities, especially start-ups, to bring and create new solutions and hence the governments will endeavour to supervise and support them in order to ensure the conditions for success. The conceived application will be subsequently exploited to improve public services."

Afric-Up two-day summit includes conferences and workshops, an exhibition space and a multitude of competitive activities, including hackathons, the competition for the best e-commerce mobile application and for the first time on the continent, the Makeathon. Nearly 1600 start-ups representing 41 countries will take part in the various competitions.

The event is organised by the TPM Group in collaboration with the German International Cooperation Agency (GIZ), under the auspices of the Smart Africa Alliance; the first African digital alliance gathering 26 African states, with the aim of creating a unique African digital market, whose value is estimated today at $ 300 billion.