Tunisia: Campaign for Legislative Polls Continues in Regions

Tunis/Tunisia — The electoral campaign for the legislative polls scheduled for October 6, is continuing in several regions at a steady pace.

In Sousse, the members of the Republican People's Union (UPR) candidate list made direct contact with the inhabitants to present their electoral program on five major axes.

Head of the list Naceur Chouari undertook to endeavour to particularly review the employment programs, look for new mechanisms to recruit the unemployed, increase allocations to vulnerable categories and adjust prices downward to preserve the purchasing power.

In Manouba, the independent list "Bledna" whose members are all youths, propose in their election program new ideas capable of improving the socio-economic situation of the country.

Among these points, according to head of the list Amanallah Jaouhri, fight against corruption, non-privatisation of public enterprises, creation of new mechanisms for employment and financing of micro-projects as well as strengthening the professional rights.

In Manouba, members of the Afek Tounes party list distributed their election manifesto in the weekly souks and public spaces.

Head of the list Taoufik Madouini said that the list is seeking to find solutions to the problems faced by the inhabitants of the region, including water cuts, lack of specialist doctors in certain health establishments, rising prices, the regression of the agricultural sector and the suspension of scheduled projects.