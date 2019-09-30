Tunisia: Campaign for Legislative Polls Continues in Regions

21 September 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The electoral campaign for the legislative polls scheduled for October 6, is continuing in several regions at a steady pace.

In Sousse, the members of the Republican People's Union (UPR) candidate list made direct contact with the inhabitants to present their electoral program on five major axes.

Head of the list Naceur Chouari undertook to endeavour to particularly review the employment programs, look for new mechanisms to recruit the unemployed, increase allocations to vulnerable categories and adjust prices downward to preserve the purchasing power.

In Manouba, the independent list "Bledna" whose members are all youths, propose in their election program new ideas capable of improving the socio-economic situation of the country.

Among these points, according to head of the list Amanallah Jaouhri, fight against corruption, non-privatisation of public enterprises, creation of new mechanisms for employment and financing of micro-projects as well as strengthening the professional rights.

In Manouba, members of the Afek Tounes party list distributed their election manifesto in the weekly souks and public spaces.

Head of the list Taoufik Madouini said that the list is seeking to find solutions to the problems faced by the inhabitants of the region, including water cuts, lack of specialist doctors in certain health establishments, rising prices, the regression of the agricultural sector and the suspension of scheduled projects.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Governance
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.