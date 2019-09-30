Ghana: Vice President Dr Bawumia Cuts Sod for the Construction of New Army Headquarters

press release

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Friday, cut the sod for the construction of a new Ghana Army Headquarters Complex at Burma Camp in Accra.

The ultra-modern Office Complex will serve as the main office to accommodate the entire staff of the Ghana Army.

The Vice President also commissioned the new Army Headquarters Annex at Burma Camp, as part of activities marking the 2019 Army Week celebration.

The new edifice, named Odartey-Wellington Block after the late Major General Neville Alexander Odartey-Wellington, who was the Army Commander from 1978 to 1979, has 37 offices, 3 conference rooms, an Armoury and a Kitchen.

Addressing men and women of the Ghana Army at the 48 Engineers Regiment, Teshie, Accra, Vice President Bawumia lauded the "very professional attitude" of the Ghana Army, which has seen the outfit continue to defend the nation against internal and external aggression.

He commended the officers for their sterling performance both within and outside Ghana's borders and pledged the government's continued support to the Ghana Army and the other security agencies to enable them to discharge their duties effectively.

"It is clear that given the needed resources, our Army is ready to give of their best, holding nothing back, to make our country and themselves proud... . I wish to assure you that the government would continue to work closely with the Military High Command to ensure that your logistics and operational needs including equipment, clothing and accommodation are adequately met and on time for both your internal and external operations. I can assure you the Ghana Army would receive its fair share of the support being provided by the Government to the Ghana Armed Forces."

The Vice President called for greater collaboration between the security agencies, pointing out that the Army's "support to the other Security Agencies as part of your internal operations has brought about sanity in most of the trouble spots across the country.

"I will urge you to continue to show commitment and dedication to ensure that all trouble spots across the country are brought under control. I urge you to continue to work closely with your civilian counterparts as well as your sister security agencies/institutions for the safety and security of the citizenry in the country."

The Vice President Bawumia indicated that the government was putting in place measures to effectively deal with terrorism and urged the security agencies to redouble their intelligence-gathering efforts and sharpen their readiness in order not to be taken by surprise.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)