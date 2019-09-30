Ghana: Expand Your IGF - Geological Survey Authority Told

press release

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, has charged the Ghana Geological Survey Authority to explore other internally generated revenue sources to enable it to effectively discharge its duties.

"The Authority should explore other minerals apart from gold to assist in the mineral diversification of the mining industry, carry out site or foundation investigation before major construction works or projects to reduce the impact of geo-hard and for effective land use planning,' he stressed.

Mr Asomah-Cheremeh said this in a speech read on his behalf by the Deputy Minister for the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources in charge Forestry, Mr Benito Owusu-Bio at the inauguration of GGSA Board in Accra last Friday.

The nine members will advise the state on geoscientific issues concerning mineral resources, groundwater, environment, geo-hazards and land use planning through geoscientific research, investigation and provision of data.

Touching on the felling of rosewood, Mr Asomah-Cheremeh indicated that the illegal cutting of the trees had reduced as the committee put in place on that regard was working to ensure that rosewood cutting was stopped.

He disclosed that the ministry had started planting more trees to replace those that had been felled to improve the poor climatic condition in those areas while ensuring that the country's minerals reserves were protected.

On behalf of the Board, the chairman, Mr Philip Oduro Amoako, pledged to work assiduously to realise the vision and mission of the GGSA.

According to him, geology had become life in the area of nature where some natural things must be kept for posterity, adding that the board had observed that nature faced some challenges and would help build capacity to resolve these.

Mr Amoako gave the assurance that the board would map out areas prone to earthquake to help advice the citizenry on areas suitable for settlement to help save lives and properties.

Other members of the board are Prof. Patrick Agbesinyale, Chief Director, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources; Mr Lawrence Apaalse, Chief Director, Ministry of Energy; Mrs Dorothy Afriyie Ansah, a Chief State Attorney and Prof Frank Kwakyi Nyame and Dr Jacob Mawuko Kutu, Lecturers, Department of Earth Sciences, University of Ghana.

The rest are Dr Bob Alfa, a Principal Surface Water Resources Engineer, Water Resources Commission; Mr Richard Kofi Adjei, acting Chief Inspector of Mines, Minerals Commission and Dr Daniel Boamah, the acting Director-General, GGSA.

Source: ISD (Chantal Aidoo)