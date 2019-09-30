South Africa: Cash Paymaster Services Loses Appeal Bid, Ordered to Pay R316 Million Back to Sassa

30 September 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jeanette Chabalala

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has ordered Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) to pay back an amount of R316m back to the South African Social Services Agency (Sassa).

CPS had approached the SCA to appeal a 2018 ruling of the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria that it repays the agency, with interest.

This after Sassa paid CPS in 2014 after the company claimed it had enrolled more grant recipients and beneficiaries than for which it had been contracted to provide services.

Civil society organisation Corruption Watch petitioned the court in 2015 to have the payment reversed.

Earlier this month, CPS reportedly argued before the SCA justices that Sassa unduly benefited from a service for which they did not pay.

CPS also argued that "the penny dropped" after the contract between the parties in question came into effect and it realised that 11 million beneficiaries had to be registered in addition to the nine million to which it had agreed, OFM reported.

However, in handing down his judgment on Monday, Judge Clive Plasket said: "In my view, CPS's claim for payment was contrived and opportunistic."

"There was consequently no lawful basis for the decision to pay CPS the amount of R316 447 361.41, and it must be repaid by CPS to SASSA. As a result, the appeal must fail."

amaBhungane previously reported that Sassa and then chief executive officer Virginia Petersen, at the time accepted the CPS claim at face value and paid the R316m.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Business
Legal Affairs
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.