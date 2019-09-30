Sudan: Al-Bedwai Discusses Economic Relations Between Sudan and France

Paris — Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Dr Ibrahim Al-Bedawi discussed Monday with director of Treasury at French Ministry of Economy and Finance, Rono ways and means of consolidating economic relations between Khartoum and Paris.

The meeting took place at French Ministry of Finance on fringes of visit of Prime Minister , Dr Abdalla Hamdok to Paris.

Dr Al-Bedawi said in a statement to SUNA that the meeting sought the best way for settling Sudan's external debts and steps to be taken by government of Sudan particularly dealing the IMF mission for conducting financial nd monetary reform, disclosing that the ministry of finance and economic planning has launched a program on financial reform through mobilization of resources and rationalization of spending with aim to reach to a deficit that could be controlled by borrowing from banking system, reasonable rate of inflation and allocation of funds for supporting combating poverty projects and achieving objectives of social sector.

The Minister stated that the meeting reviewed horizons of economic cooperation between Sudan and France and activity of French private sector in supporting the Sudan economy within framework of exchange of benefits between the two sides.