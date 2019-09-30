Tunisia: Presidential Vote - All Appeals Against First Round Results Rejected

30 September 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — All appeals lodged at the Administrative Court in connection to the results of the first round of the presidential vote were rejected, Spokesperson Imed Ghabri Monday said.

Five appeals were considered and dismissed, he further told TAP.

The Administrative Court rejected last September 23 the appeals filed by six contenders against the first round results. The appelants are Seifeddine Makhlouf, Abdelkrim Zbidi, Slim Riahi, Hatem Boulabiar, Néji Jalloul and Youssef Chahed.

Five appeals against the court's decisions were lodged on September 26 by Hatem Boulabiar, Néji Jalloul, Youssef Chahed, Slim Riahi and Seifeddine Makhlouf.

