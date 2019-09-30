Tunisia: 'Education for Employment (Efe)-Al-Najah Tunisia' Project Launched

27 September 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The implementation plan of a partnership project: "Education for Employment (EFE)-Al-Najah Tunisia," between the Tunisian network of the Higher Institutes of Technological Studies (ISET) and the Colleges and Institutes Canada (CICan) organisation, was officially inked at a ceremony held Friday in Tunis.

The EFE-Al-Najah Tunisia programme is a four-year project (2019-2023) funded by the Canadian government by means of 12 million Tunisian dinars and achieved by the CICan organisation in collaboration with the 25ISETs network. It aims to contribute to the growth of youths' economic empowerment in Tunisia, especially of women from rural areas.

CICan CEO Denise Amyot pointed out in a statement to TAP that to achieve the goal of this project the training received by Tunisian youths in the ISETs will be the subject of adequacy according to the needs of the labour market in Tunisia and Canada.

She pointed out that 90% of ISETs' teachers (25) will receive training in pedagogy according to the competence approach to help them ensure in turn training in the specialties concerned by this project, adding that the sectors of support to certified technicians are ecotourism, renewable energy and agro-food.

In another connection, Amyot indicated that a steering committee had been set up to ensure the good governance of this project in the next four years.

This committee is made of representatives of the General Directorate of Technological Studies, the General Directorate of Academic Renovation, the Ministry of Women, Family, Children and Elderly, the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts (UTICA), the National Chamber of Women Entrepreneurs, the Ministry of Development, Investment and International Co-operation, the Global Affairs Canada organisation and the CICan.

For his part, Chief of Staff to the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Maher Gassab highlighted that this "very promising" project will contribute to the improvement of the education of Tunisian technicians and will ensure a better regional balance for university education in Tunisia.

Gassab affirmed the ministry's commitment to actively adhere to any initiative that will help integrate the Tunisian students in the social-economic sphere and improve their employability.

This Tunisian-Canadian collaboration in the higher education and scientific research field dates back to the creation of the ISET network, concerned by the EFE-Al-Najah Tunisia project since the early 90s.

