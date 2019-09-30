Tunisia: UGTT Holds Training for 300 Poll-Watchers in Monastir Ahead of Legislative Election

Monastir/Tunisia — A training workshop for 300 poll-watchers of the Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) was held Saturday in Monastir.

The training was initiated by the regional office of the National Anti-Corruption Authority (INLUCC).

It is part of the agreement between INLUCC and UGTT to strengthen cooperation between civil society, trade unions and constitutional authorities.

UGTT Regional Office in Monastir has proposed 400 poll-watchers, but the Independent High Authority for Elections (French: ISIE) didn't retain them all, said secretary-general of UGTT regional office in Monastir Said Youssef.

He called on the authority to provide the remaining poll-watchers with accreditations for the October 6 legislative elections and the presidential runoff election.