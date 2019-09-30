Tunisia: Attempt to Smuggle Drugs Foiled in Tozeur

25 September 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — An attempt to smuggle some 7,252 Regapen pills towards Algeria was thwarted on Wednesday by the Customs Services at the Hezoua border crossing point (Tozeur governorate).

The pills were hidden in a vehicle with four Algerian passengers on board and were discovered during the finalisation of the departure procedures from the Tunisian territory.

After consultation with the public prosecutor, the suspects were arrested and transferred to the security services for further investigation.

Besides, the Customs Guard units in Tataouine had seized on Tuesday 20 thousand cigarette packets and 246kg of smuggled hookah tobacco.

The truck's conductor failed to comply with the orders of the customs agents who had followed him for about 50 km.

A co-ordination was thereafter established with the second brigade to stop the vehicle, with a Libyan license plate coming from Remada and heading to Ben Guerdane.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Tunisia
Legal Affairs
North Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.