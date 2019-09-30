Tunisia: Attempt to Smuggle Drugs Foiled in Tozeur

Tunis/Tunisia — An attempt to smuggle some 7,252 Regapen pills towards Algeria was thwarted on Wednesday by the Customs Services at the Hezoua border crossing point (Tozeur governorate).

The pills were hidden in a vehicle with four Algerian passengers on board and were discovered during the finalisation of the departure procedures from the Tunisian territory.

After consultation with the public prosecutor, the suspects were arrested and transferred to the security services for further investigation.

Besides, the Customs Guard units in Tataouine had seized on Tuesday 20 thousand cigarette packets and 246kg of smuggled hookah tobacco.

The truck's conductor failed to comply with the orders of the customs agents who had followed him for about 50 km.

A co-ordination was thereafter established with the second brigade to stop the vehicle, with a Libyan license plate coming from Remada and heading to Ben Guerdane.