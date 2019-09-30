Tunisia to Host Regional Consultation On Strengthening Social Service Workforce

28 September 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia will host a regional consultation on strengthening the social service workforce from September 30 to October 2.

Hosted by the UNICEF Middle East and North Africa Regional Office with support from the Global Social Service Workforce Alliance and the World Bank, the three-day consultation will be attended by government, academia, social work associations, UNICEF and UN agencies, the World Bank, and other key stakeholders from 14 countries, said a statement.

55 participants are expected to take part in the event, it added.

During this consultation, all parties will seek to develop action plans likely to consolidate the social service in the MENA region.

The latest preparations of this event were discussed on Friday between Social Affairs Minister Mohamed Trabelsi and Deputy Regional Director "UNICEF-MENA" Bertrand Bainvel.

The minister spoke of the Tunisian experience in providing care and assistance to children from poor families or those with special needs by offering them social programmes.

Bainvel expressed UNICEF-MENA's readiness to continue its support to Tunisia by sharing fruitful experiences.

