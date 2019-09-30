Africa: Fifth of World's Calories Threatened As Climate Scientists Sound Alarm Over Wheat

25 September 2019
Thomson Reuters Foundation (London)
By Thin Lei Win

Rome — Climate scientists say the world must prepare for "unprecedented" shocks to production of the crop, a staple food in many countries

Droughts caused by global warming could devastate up to 60% of the world's wheat fields by the end of the century, causing food shortages and instability, researchers warned on Wednesday.

The world must prepare for "unprecedented" shocks to the production of the crop, a staple food in many countries, climate scientists said in a paper published in the journal Science Advances.

Even if the world manages to limit warming to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 F), the negative effects would still double between 2041 and 2070, they said, urging farmers to adapt by using water more efficiently and altering planting schedules.

"The increase in the frequency and extent of adverse weather extremes and related shocks on the production side would be unprecedented," said the paper.

Africa would be the most affected region by the middle of the century, Petr Havlik, one of the authors, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by email.

Europe, the United States and Russia would be severely hit, said Havlik, deputy director at Austria's International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis.

Africa is not a major wheat producer, but the crop provides 14% of the calories consumed by the continent's population, which is projected to double by 2050, Havlik said.

Wheat, a key ingredient in everyday staples such as bread, noodles and cereals, provides nearly a fifth of calories consumed by humans globally, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

It is grown on more land area than any other commercial crop and has a global export value of nearly $50 billion, the agency has said.

The FAO has projected a 43% increase in global demand for cereals, including wheat, by 2050, mainly from developing countries.

Unless these countries can successfully intensify wheat production, they will have to depend on imports, the paper said.

"These developments may increase food insecurity and, consequently, political instability and migration."

 - Reporting By Thin Lei Win @thinink, Editing by Claire Cozens

Read the original article on Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Thomson Reuters Foundation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Thomson Reuters Foundation

Most Popular
Climate
Business
Health
Environment
Africa
Agribusiness
Nutrition
Sustainable Development
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.