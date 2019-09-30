South Africa: Armed Suspect Apprehended By Flying Squad

press release

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Western Cape

WESTERN CAPE - In pursuit of a safer environment for the communities of this province, members of the Western Cape Flying Squad were conducting crime prevention patrols last night in Gugulethu when a suspicious vehicle drew their attention. The vehicle was pulled over and searched, which led to the discovery of a prohibited 9mm pistol and seven rounds of ammunition. The four male occupants of the vehicle age between 26 and 32 were arrested.

Earlier yesterday, members of the same unit reacted on a radio broadcast of a Hyundai LDV that was hijacked in Khayelitsha. They patrolled the area in search of the vehicle and found two suspects in the process of removing the canopy on the side of the road. The two adult males who were also found to be in the possession of a prohibited 9mm pistol were arrested.

Once charged, the six suspects are due to make their respective court appearances in Athlone and Khayelitsha to face the charges against them.