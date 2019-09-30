Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award Holds December 1

As part of its commitment to celebrate and honour successful entrepreneurs in the country, the 2019 Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award will take place on December 1.

The Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award in partnership with the Global Entrepreneurship Network-Nigeria (GEN) and Enterprise Development Centre (EDC), has rolled out series of activities to celebrate the immense contributions of Nigeria entrepreneurs and corporate organizations driving the economic growth and development of the economy.

This year's event with the theme: Building a Prosperous Nation; MSME as an Economic Force, according to the Executive Director of the Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award, Mr Uwabor Joshua, despite the enormous challenges confronting Nigerian entrepreneurs, their contribution to the economic growth and development, especially in the MSMEs space is undeniable.

Uwabor disclosed that this year's Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award will celebrate the contribution and passion of some outstanding entrepreneurs and organizations for their significant contributions to the economic growth, making the economy more attractive to international and local investors.

Since the inception of the award in 2014, we have maintained the vision, increased the pace and consistently grow the Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award to become the number one platform in Nigeria that celebrate entrepreneurs and organizations for their vital and significant contributions to the growth of the Nigeria economy with over five thousand (5000) persons in attendance so far and over eighty individuals and organization receiving the award.

"We have done this ceaselessly and tirelessly, because we believe entrepreneurs are the moving force behind our economy."

Some of those who have received this prestigious award includes: Aiteo Group, Mr. Nnamdi Ezeigbo, Chief Cosmos Maduka, MTN Communications Ltd, Standard Chartered Bank, Zenith Bank, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Dana Air, Ecobank Plc, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Ltd, NPF Pensions Ltd, Nedcomoaks, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), Fidelity Bank Plc, Pirotti Projects Ltd, Keystone Bank, Genesis Energy Group, Gesi Asamaowei, Dr Kennedy Okonkwo amongst many others.

According to Uwabor, "This year's edition of the Award which is the 6th in a roll, promises to be a world class event that will leave all those who attend with a lasting impression and business relationships that will change their businesses for the best. After the 5th edition of the award which recorded a sharp rise in attendance, entrepreneurs and heads of organizations will once again be gathering in Lagos for this year's edition of the award dinner, scheduled to hold on the 1st of December, 2019 at the Ball Room, Oriental Hotel Lekki Lagos."

Also, aside the Award, Uwabor said there will be exhibition opportunities for entrepreneurs and organization who will like to take advantage to position their products and services for others to see.

The Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award is an initiative of Emagez Solutions, in partnership with the Global Entrepreneurship Network-Nigeria, Enterprise Development Centre (EDC), and African Entrepreneurs Foundation, endorsed by SMEDAN