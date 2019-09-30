South Africa: Pudimoe SAPS Seek Missing Girl

29 September 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Pudimoe police is searching for a missing 6-year-old gir. According to the report, two girls both, six years old, were accompanied by a male person at Dryharts village to go and wait for their mother who was from town with a taxi on 28 September 2019 at 11:00.

One of the girls, Bokamoso Keletso, went missing. She was wearing a green track suits pants and a sky blue T- shirt with navy blue tekkies. The matter was reported at the police station and the Station Commander has mobilized a searching team.

Anyone with information can contact D/Constable Ntshupang on 082 469 0286 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

