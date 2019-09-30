Mozambique: Nyusi Calls for Greater Agricultural Production

30 September 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Inhambane (Mozambique), 30 Sep (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi, in his campaign for re-election, has promised to stimulate national agricultural production with the goal of making the country competitive on the international market.

Speaking on Sunday, at an election rally in the southern city of Inhambane, Nyusi said that, if he is elected to a second term of office, he will encourage national production in various sectors of the economy. "We must have the spirit of competition", he declared, "and we, as a government will promote production and encourage competitiveness".

He claimed that costs could be refused by increasing productivity. "So that products can be cheap, we have to cut the costs of production and increase the amount that is produced", he said.

One of the Frelimo priorities, Nyusi added, is "social inclusion", achieved through the construction of more schools, hospitals and roads so that our country can develop".

He urged his audience not to be "deceived" by the election manifestos of candidates from other parties.

On Saturday, in the locality of Mapinhane, Nyusi stressed the importance for Inhambane province of developing tourism. He said he is aware of international statesmen who want to spend holidays in Inhambane because of its tourism potential.

Inhambane is noted for its pristine beaches, and for its wild life, both in terrestrial parks, and in the Bazaruto Archipelago.

He promised that, if the ruling Frelimo Party is re-elected, it will promote community tourism so that local people can make money out of this resource.

But for tourism to succeed, he added, the roads to tourist resorts must be improved, and security must be guaranteed.

"Where there is no security, there is no tourism", he warned.

