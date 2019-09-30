Mozambique: Frelimo Sabotages Renamo Rally in Tete City

30 September 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Tete (Mozambique), 30 Sep (AIM) - Mozambique's ruling Frelimo Party on Saturday forced Ossufo Momade, the leader and presidential candidate of the main opposition party, Renamo, to move a planned rally in the western city of Tete, by occupying the original site for Momade's rally with children playing football.

Traditionally, Renamo holds its rallies in Tete on the grounds of the Mateus Sansao Muthemba school - but this time Frelimo made sure that the football field was occupied throughout the day.

For ten hours, various children's teams played, using footballs distributed by Frelimo. The games were held under the eyes of Frelimo members acting as trainers and referees.

Since Renamo was not about to molest a group of children, the party had to find an alternative venue for Momade's rally and eventually used an old city market, known as Kwachena Kunharitanda.

Momade said he was not surprised by Frelimo's attitude, because the ruling party "is anti-democratic. They know we enjoy a great deal of support among the public who want changes in the governance of the country".

He pointed out that the electoral legislation allows political parties to hold their campaign events in any public space anywhere in the country "so that the voters can choose the best programme of governance. If Frelimo prevents this, it means that they are afraid of losing the elections on 15 October".

He recalled the incident that happened at Domwe, in the Tete district of Angonia, where his vehicle was stoned by Frelimo members.

"But that doesn't matter", he said. "What's most important is that you should vote for Renamo and for me, Ossufo Momade, in order to have a government capable of letting you live free of oppression. Renamo and Ossufo Momade are the only salvation for this country which is currently sinking because it is full of people who are corrupt and merciless, who fill their pockets and those of their relatives, while the people are suffering, in a country very rich in natural resources.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.