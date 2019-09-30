Mozambique: To Raise Wages, First Increase Production

Maputo — Memba (Mozambique), 30 Sep (AIM) - The way to raise the wages of education and health professionals is to increase agricultural production, declared Mozambican Transport Minister Carlos Mesquita, on Friday, in his capacity as deputy head of the Frelimo central brigade, working on the election campaign in the northern province of Nampula.

Speaking at an election rally in the coastal town of Memba, he insisted that only increased production would provide the resources needed to pay higher wages.

He cited the government's agricultural programme, Sustenta, under implementation in five Nampula districts (namely Malema, Ribaue, Lalaua, Mecuburi and Rapale), claiming that, since implementation of the programme began, in 2017, production has tripled.

If such increases continue, under a future Frelimo government, they will have a positive impact on tax collection, argued Mesquita, thus opening the path to higher wages and improved living conditions.

"Frelimo and its presidential candidate, Filipe Nyusi, are clear about what is needed", he said. "With increased production and with peace, it is important that we continue to develop the country without problems and without fear of anybody. We must continue to cherish this peace so that there is never any more war in Mozambique".

"War doesn't bring hospitals. It doesn't bring schools or production", added Mesquita. "We cannot return to that time".

"With peace, more investments will come from the national and foreign private sector, and from the government itself", he said. "With these projects we can continue to create more jobs, guaranteeing employment for the public in general so that we leave behind our current poverty".

As polling day, 15 October, approaches, Mesquita urged the voters to keep their trust in Frelimo and in Nyusi, and not to let themselves be tricked "by those who make false and senseless promises and say that nothing has been done in the country".

He attacked opposition politicians "who say there is no hospital here, but when they fall ill, they go to the hospital because it does exist and, like the rain, it is for everybody".

As for what Memba can expect from a future Frelimo government, Mesquita said it will pave the road from Memba to Nacala-a-Velha, provide more electricity and communications in the localities of the interior, and more health centres. "This is in the Frelimo programme", he said, "it is in the promise made by President Nyusi. In the next cycle of governance we shall continue the work we have begun in an integrated way, for the welfare of the public".