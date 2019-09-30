Mozambique: Frelimo Obstructs Mdm Campaigning in Gaza

Maputo — Groups of supporters of Mozambique's ruling Frelimo Party on Sunday attempted to prevent Daviz Simango, the leader and presidential candidate of the Mozambique Democratic Movement MDM, from campaigning in the southern province of Gaza, often regarded as a Frelimo stronghold.

According to a report on the independent television station STV, when he tried to visit the Limpopo market in the provincial capital, Xai-Xai, he found that a truck had been placed to block access by the MDM motorcade. The MDM group did eventually force their way inside the market.

When Simango moved on to Mandlakazi district, he was pursued by vehicles flying the Frelimo flag. A confrontation between the Frelimo and MDM groups was only defused by police intervention.

"They knew our route, and they programmed their activity to block us", said an MDM communication official. "At the Xai-Xai market, Frelimo used a truck to prevent us from going inside. We had to push the truck aside in order to get in and campaign".

"When we went to Mandlakazi, they had some Frelimo cars stopped at a crossroads", he continued. "When we want down a dirt road, they followed us. Ahead of us they had other cars which blocked the road".

The MDM found themselves boxed in, until the police arrived and separated the groups.

At his rally in Mandlakazi town, an angry Simango denounced Frelimo. "They only know how to kill", he said. "They only know how to steal".

The solution to such problems, he said, was to vote for himself and for the MDM in the general and provincial elections, scheduled for 15 October.

Another Frelimo group attempted to stop the passage of a parade of the main opposition party, Renamo, in the Gaza district of Mapai. As shown in an amateur video posted on the Facebook page of the election observation coalition "Sala da Paz" ("Peace Room"), a few dozen Frelimo supporters blocked the road, and again police intervention was necessary to allow the Renamo parade to pass.