Mozambique: Frelimo Sabotage of Mdm Gaza Campaign Continues

Maputo — A group of supporters of Mozambique's ruling Frelimo Party tried to sabotage the election campaign of Daviz Simango, leader and presidential candidate of the Mozambique Democratic Movement (MDM) on Monday in the city of Chokwe, in the southern province of Gaza.

This followed similar disruption the previous day as Simango attempted to campaign in the provincial capital, Xai-Xai, and the district of Mandlakazi.

In Chokwe, the Frelimo group barred the main road in the early afternoon, according to a report on the Facebook page of the election observation coalition, the "Sala da Paz" ("Peace Room"), backed up with a video of events.

The police had to fire in the air, and beat a member of the Frelimo group before the MDM parade could continue along the road, beside the Senta Baixo market.

A Sala da Paz observer reported "with the arrival of the MDM President, some Frelimo militants blocked the road so that members of the other party could not pass".

The police intervened when MDM members protested at this denial of their rights.