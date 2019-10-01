South Africa: Journalists, Including Ranjeni Munusamy, Were Allegedly Paid By Crime Intelligence Officers - Zondo Inquiry Testimony

analysis

Police whistle-blower Dhanajaya Naidoo has told the Zondo Commission that several journalists, including Sunday Times associate editor Ranjeni Munusamy, were paid by Crime Intelligence.

"My belief that journalists were being used by crime intelligence to plant stories in the media, I have knowledge of three instances were journalists were paid or used by crime intelligence," police whistle-blower Dhanajaya Naidoo told the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Monday as it delves into alleged looting within the police's intelligence unit.

Of those three instances, Naidoo went into detail about how Crime Intelligence took care of Munusamy's silver BMW convertible in 2008.

"In 2008, I was called by [Mulangi] Mphego. He said he has a contact named 'Jenni', she is having problems with her vehicle and I must make contact with her. I can confirm that I met her on two or three occasions," he explained to the commisssion.

Naidoo said that he met *Munusamy for the first time at an Engen Garage near her home, where she handed over the keys to her vehicle.

"She knew who I was. Commissioner Mphego sent me. She handed me the keys and I took the car to New World Motors under the...