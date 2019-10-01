South Africa: Munusamy Claims 'Sinister Spin' Over BMW Deal

Photo: CNBC Africa/YouTube screenshot
Ranjeni Munusamy, Associate Editor at Tiso BlackStar, being interviewed on CNBC Africa's Power Lunch show in 2018.
1 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Erin Bates

Suspended Sunday Times associate editor of analysis and former Daily Maverick associate editor Ranjeni Munusamy has slammed claims she was "effectively" a spook. In her corner are media law expert attorney Dario Milo and prominent advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza. Munusamy is pressing to urgently cross-examine Colonel Kobus Roelofse, who implicated her in his evidence last week. She claims an 11-year-old car payment of over R143,000 is "entirely innocuous" despite Roelofse's allegations the money came from a covert slush fund.

Ranjeni Munusamy, who is currently on special leave from her senior job at Tiso Blackstar Group's Sunday Times, has written to the Commission of Inquiry Into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud.

"I deny having been involved in any act of corruption, bribery, fraud or money laundering," writes Munusamy. "I deny that I wrongfully and unlawfully benefitted from state funds as part of an unlawful scheme."

Munusamy compiled the text - a supporting affidavit - in the wake of startling testimony implicating her last week. She writes, "My view is that this is an attempt to destroy my credibility to ensure that I will not be taken seriously as a journalist. I will not let this intimidate me."

In her submission,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

More on This
Journalist Rejects Claims She Was Paid by Crime Intelligence
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash
Gupta-Linked Farm in Spotlight at South African Corruption Probe
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
UN Organisation Blamed for Mnangagwa's Address to Empty Seats
Former Zimbabwean President Mugabe Buried at His Rural Home
Kenya's Fake Doctor 'Conducted 8 Successful Surgeries'
Aliko Dangote, Bill Gates and Mo Ibrahim Discuss Africa's Future
Chiwenga Treatment in China a Lesson to African Leaders - Malema
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.