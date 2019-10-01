South Africa: Munusamy Claims 'Sinister Spin' Over BMW Deal

analysis

Suspended Sunday Times associate editor of analysis and former Daily Maverick associate editor Ranjeni Munusamy has slammed claims she was "effectively" a spook. In her corner are media law expert attorney Dario Milo and prominent advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza. Munusamy is pressing to urgently cross-examine Colonel Kobus Roelofse, who implicated her in his evidence last week. She claims an 11-year-old car payment of over R143,000 is "entirely innocuous" despite Roelofse's allegations the money came from a covert slush fund.

Ranjeni Munusamy, who is currently on special leave from her senior job at Tiso Blackstar Group's Sunday Times, has written to the Commission of Inquiry Into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud.

"I deny having been involved in any act of corruption, bribery, fraud or money laundering," writes Munusamy. "I deny that I wrongfully and unlawfully benefitted from state funds as part of an unlawful scheme."

Munusamy compiled the text - a supporting affidavit - in the wake of startling testimony implicating her last week. She writes, "My view is that this is an attempt to destroy my credibility to ensure that I will not be taken seriously as a journalist. I will not let this intimidate me."

In her submission,...