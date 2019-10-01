South Africa: Competition Commission Releases Report into Private Healthcare

South Africa's Competition Commission has released a long-awaited report on the country's private healthcare sector.

The Citizen reports that the commission is asking for reform in the sector so that the planned National Health Insurance (NHI) can succeed.

At the release of their final report on the health market inquiry in Johannesburg, the head of the five-member-panel, former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, said the commission concluded its work ate a time when the country is debating the implementation of the NHI.

Ngcobo said a competitive private healthcare market will translate into lower costs and prices, the Citizen reports.