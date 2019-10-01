Kenya: Nyanshinski Steals the Show at Concours

Singer and rapper Nyashinski stole the show on Saturday evening during the 49th edition of the Concours d'Elegance motor show at Ngong racecourse in Nairobi.

Nyashinski delivered a terrific one hour and half performance that was worth every minute to the delight of vintage vehicles and motorcycles enthusiasts who had congregated at the venue.

MAJOR HITS

Indeed, it was one kind of a performance that kept the crowd worked up.

And every time he took a minute to catch his breathe, the crowd would keep chanting "We want more, we want more!"

Nyashinski brought his mojo to the stage, performing renditions of his major hits with aided with a live band.

Prior to him taking to stage, DJ Joe Mfalme kept the crowd going, on the ones and twos, with beautiful set-play entertainment.

The performance was not the main event of the day but was worth the mention for the flair and glamour it brought to the entire event.

In the main event, after an entire day of inspection by more than 122 judges, John Wroe was declared the overall winner with his 1930 Ford Model A.

TOP FINISHERS

He narrowly beating his daughter Veronica, the winner of the 48th edition, who presented a 1934 Rolls Royce Boatail.

The father and daughter tied on 275 points but its John won the coveted prize of a shield, a medal and Sh21,000 voucher by virtue of presenting an older car. His other entry, a 1928 Ford Model A pickup, finished sixth overall.

Sati Gata Aura's 1847 MG TG finished third a point behind while his other vintage entry, a 1977 Nissan 160J, finished fourth.

The vintage cars were categorized into different classes from 1-15. They were then judged on their age, roadworthiness, interior, external finish among other factors.

The bikes were categorized from class 16-21 and were judged base on their trim, road worthiness, age and external finish.

The annual event has been organized by Alfa Romeo Owners clubs since 1970 and is held every last Sunday of the month of September.

Top 10 overall results

1. John Wroe 1930 Ford Model A (275 points)

2. Veronica Rolls 1934 Royce Boatail (275 points)

3. Sati Gata 1947 MG TV (274 points)

4. Sati Gata 1977 Nissan 160 J (273 points)

5. Kevit desai 1968 Jaguar 420 (268 points)

6. John Wroe 1928 Ford Model A pick Up (262 points)

7. Gailyinh May 1962 Alfa Romeo Sprint (262 points)

8. Peponi Autocare 1972 Alfa Romeo Spider (261 points)

9. Vitaform Products Ltd 1972 Austin Mini (260 points)

10. David Westcott 1961 Filmer MGA (251 points)