Angola: Field Schools Improve Agricultural Production in Angola - FAO

30 September 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cuito — The representative of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Angola, Gherda Barreto, said today (Monday), in Cuito central Bié province, that the creation of field schools in the country is contributing for improving agricultural production.

Gherda Barre told journalists during her visit to Bié province, where she attended last weekend the closing of the training course for master trainers from six provinces (Bié, Luanda, Huambo, Malanje, Uige and Huíla), about methodology of field schools.

According to her, the field schools have contributed to the preparation of the soil and, consequently, the income of the agricultural production of the peasant families.

She informed that some peasant families trained in the same schools confirmed that the last harvests have been satisfactory, as a result of the knowledge, also associated with the regularity of the rains.

